Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $282,000 Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.
SHY stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $1,477.38 and a 1-year high of $1,667.15.
