Comparing Invictus Financial (IVFZF) & FleetCor Technologies (FLT)

Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) and FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invictus Financial and FleetCor Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invictus Financial N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A FleetCor Technologies $2.43 billion 9.13 $811.48 million $9.93 25.96

FleetCor Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Invictus Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Invictus Financial and FleetCor Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invictus Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A FleetCor Technologies 0 4 7 0 2.64

FleetCor Technologies has a consensus price target of $245.80, suggesting a potential downside of 4.64%. Given FleetCor Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FleetCor Technologies is more favorable than Invictus Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Invictus Financial and FleetCor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invictus Financial N/A N/A N/A FleetCor Technologies 33.35% 25.73% 7.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of FleetCor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Invictus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of FleetCor Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Invictus Financial has a beta of -14.57, indicating that its share price is 1,557% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies beats Invictus Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invictus Financial Company Profile

Invictus Financial Inc. does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of services related to the financial markets through the Internet or mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Stockhouse Inc. and changed its name to Invictus Financial Inc. in April 2010. Invictus Financial Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company also provides lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes. In addition, it offers electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields; and prepaid paper vouchers as a means of payment on toll roads. Further, the company provides corporate payments solutions with vertical-specific applications, which enable its customers to manage and control electronic payments across their enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services that enhance employee efficiency and customer loyalty. Its primary corporate payments products include virtual cards, purchasing cards, travel and entertainment cards, payroll cards, and cross-border payment facilitation. Additionally, it offers gift card product management and processing services, such as card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, Website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company markets its products and services through field sales, telesales, direct marketing, point-of-sale marketing, and the Internet. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

