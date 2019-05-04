CommVault Systems (CVLT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded CommVault Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on CommVault Systems to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of CVLT opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $72.65.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.02 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Al Bunte sold 64,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $4,351,805.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 486,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,972,524.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $93,999.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,236.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,806 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

