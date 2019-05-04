Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Macquarie set a $118.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson set a $129.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.93.

Shares of COLM stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.00. 246,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,262. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $79.96 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $654.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,013 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,313,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,183,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward S. George sold 7,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $811,595.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,548 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,614 over the last ninety days. 56.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 86,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 35,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,142,000 after purchasing an additional 114,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 279,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,864,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. 37.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

