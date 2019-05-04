Columbia Banking System (COLB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COLB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

COLB stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Clint Stein sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $25,176.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,358.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

