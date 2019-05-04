Colorado Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,815,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,779,000 after buying an additional 10,867,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,247,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,467,000 after buying an additional 339,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,804,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,083,000 after buying an additional 1,704,141 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,075,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,593,000 after buying an additional 10,661,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,441,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,709,000 after buying an additional 1,023,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

