Colgate-Palmolive (CL) CEO Noel R. Wallace Sells 84,351 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 84,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $6,063,993.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,058,963.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.95. 2,433,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $68.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 345,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,314,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,821,000 after buying an additional 190,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,212,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,879,000 after buying an additional 941,008 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 795.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 69,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

