Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.35 Million

Analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report sales of $385.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $389.30 million. Coherent reported sales of $482.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $372.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.11 million. Coherent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Coherent from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Coherent by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $13.44 on Friday, reaching $155.49. The stock had a trading volume of 771,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,680. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.58. Coherent has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $192.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

