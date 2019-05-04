Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $83.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $7.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,513,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,123. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $29,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $86,045.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,584.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,162 shares of company stock worth $3,542,788 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

