Clearwater Paper (CLW) Stock Price Down 0.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Clearwater Paper traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $18.00. 9,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 190,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In related news, insider Linda K. Massman acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,049.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,339,000 after purchasing an additional 108,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 99,203 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 328,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 52,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $297.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

