ClearCoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (XCLR)

ClearCoin (CURRENCY:XCLR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. ClearCoin has a market capitalization of $267,974.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of ClearCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ClearCoin has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.39 or 0.09309192 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00041263 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001548 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00011661 BTC.

About ClearCoin

ClearCoin (XCLR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. ClearCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,873,733 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearCoin is /r/clearcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClearCoin’s official Twitter account is @clearcoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClearCoin is clearcoin.co . ClearCoin’s official message board is clearcoin.co/blog

ClearCoin Token Trading

ClearCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

