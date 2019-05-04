Ciner Resources (CINR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 19.80%.

NYSE:CINR opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Ciner Resources has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciner Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciner Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

