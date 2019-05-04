Cigna (CI) Cut to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.62.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.83. 5,745,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Cigna has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $33.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $1,655,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,420 shares of company stock worth $1,886,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,304,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $627,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,307 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Cigna by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 221,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,994,000 after buying an additional 163,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.