Cigna (CI) Announces Earnings Results

Cigna (NYSE:CI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Cigna updated its FY 2019 guidance to $16.20-16.65 EPS and its FY19 guidance to 16.25-16.65 EPS.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cigna has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $226.60.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.62.

In other Cigna news, insider Brian C. Evanko bought 2,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.40 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $184,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 42,687.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 31,678,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,107,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $737,238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1,413.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $704,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,456,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $846,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

