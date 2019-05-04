Church & Dwight (CHD) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.43-2.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.353195-4.394654 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.43-2.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $73.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.89.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.24. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

