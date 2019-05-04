China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (CIFS) Shares Down 9.2%

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 827,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,281,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.64% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS)

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

