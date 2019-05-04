Childrens Place (PLCE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLCE. ValuEngine raised shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $82.05 and a 12 month high of $160.23.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $530.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.06 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

