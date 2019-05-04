Cheesecake Factory Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

CAKE stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $599.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $7,587,316.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $46,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

