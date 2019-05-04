Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. Cheesecake Factory also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.58-2.70 EPS.

CAKE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 858,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,932. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $599.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.21%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cheesecake Factory from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $7,587,316.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $46,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

