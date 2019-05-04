Charles R. Schwab Sells 56,280 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 56,280 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $2,604,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. 4,085,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,589,303. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,733,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,453,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,599,000 after acquiring an additional 186,094 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,888,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,969,000 after acquiring an additional 278,002 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 36,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,608,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,144,000 after acquiring an additional 71,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

