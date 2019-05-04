CGI Inc (GIB) Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for CGI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2020 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. CGI had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $72.13 on Friday. CGI has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $73.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CGI by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

