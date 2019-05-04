CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPYYY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. CENTRICA PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.24. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

