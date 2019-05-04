CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 189.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Trex were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 872.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,051,935.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,378.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $330,442.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,344 shares of company stock worth $2,514,523. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREX. Sidoti downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Trex to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

Trex stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.98. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.75 million. Trex had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

