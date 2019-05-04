Centaur Media Plc (CAU) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CAU opened at GBX 51.75 ($0.68) on Friday. Centaur Media has a 12-month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.23.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

