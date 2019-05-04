Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Issues Earnings Results

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Shares of NYSE CDR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 247,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,592. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $289.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/cedar-realty-trust-cdr-issues-earnings-results.html.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.