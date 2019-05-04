Ceconomy (CEC1) Given a €5.10 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CEC1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Independent Research set a €2.80 ($3.26) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Warburg Research set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. HSBC set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.71 ($5.48).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €5.60 ($6.51) on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of €8.68 ($10.09). The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 million and a PE ratio of -8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

