CDK Global Inc (CDK) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for CDK Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.63. William Blair also issued estimates for CDK Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.47 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 113.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of CDK Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

CDK Global stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 35,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

