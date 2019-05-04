CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $191.85 Million

Analysts expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to post $191.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.42 million. CBL & Associates Properties reported sales of $214.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full year sales of $776.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $749.60 million to $821.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $767.11 million, with estimates ranging from $736.40 million to $819.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CBL & Associates Properties.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CBL & Associates Properties has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

NYSE CBL opened at $1.24 on Friday. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $189.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.19%. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,701,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,026,000 after acquiring an additional 648,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,690,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,506,000 after buying an additional 326,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,690,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,506,000 after buying an additional 326,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 116,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,172,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 1,227,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 115 properties totaling 71.5 million square feet across 26 states, including 72 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBL & Associates Properties (CBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.