Castlight Health (CSLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Castlight Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Castlight Health updated its FY19 guidance to $0.00-0.03 EPS.

Shares of CSLT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.78. 506,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,448. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

In other news, CEO John C. Doyle sold 22,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $71,852.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,773 shares in the company, valued at $866,299.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $51,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,506.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,842 shares of company stock worth $242,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castlight Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 827,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Castlight Health worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

