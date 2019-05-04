Caspian (CSP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $44,352.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Caspian has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Caspian token can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $44,352.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,366,244 tokens. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

