Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CARA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.03.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.63. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 9,792 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $166,855.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,085,691.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 1,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,533 shares of company stock worth $911,310. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 39,086.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.