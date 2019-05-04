Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $5.62 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,088 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Adobe by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 877,299 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,826,000 after purchasing an additional 368,128 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Adobe by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 388,811 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,960,000 after purchasing an additional 275,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $285.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $291.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $317,166.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,233.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,936 shares of company stock worth $15,481,738. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $5.62 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/capital-investment-counsel-inc-has-5-62-million-stake-in-adobe-inc-adbe.html.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.