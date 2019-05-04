Cango Inc – (CANG) Declares $0.13 Special Dividend

Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $6.90 on Friday. Cango has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $46.71 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cango will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

