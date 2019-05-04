Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) PT Raised to $245.00 at Argus

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lifted by Argus from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. Desjardins downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.77.

Shares of CP opened at $222.91 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $167.48 and a 1 year high of $227.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.54. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.4887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,949,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $879,107,000 after purchasing an additional 255,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,671,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $778,143,000 after acquiring an additional 96,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $778,143,000 after acquiring an additional 96,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,141,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,088,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

