Canadian National Railway’s (CNR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a C$117.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$116.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$126.80.

Shares of CNR opened at C$125.35 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$96.46 and a one year high of C$127.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.28999964476733 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.538 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.31, for a total value of C$155,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,099,290.52. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.57, for a total value of C$1,317,500.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,487,273.21. Insiders sold a total of 38,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,392 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

