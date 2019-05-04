Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CM. Barclays reiterated an average rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reiterated an average rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an average rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.43.

Shares of CM stock opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.0616 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.6% in the first quarter. Signition LP now owns 12,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 140,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

