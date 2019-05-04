Canaccord Genuity Boosts Paycom Software (PAYC) Price Target to $195.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $133.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.69.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $206.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.81. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $96.44 and a 1-year high of $207.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total transaction of $453,883.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $4,349,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,973 shares of company stock worth $7,387,222. 16.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 625,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,555,000 after purchasing an additional 201,115 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 26.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

