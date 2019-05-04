California Resources Corp (CRC) Receives $35.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

CRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

Get California Resources alerts:

NYSE:CRC opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. California Resources has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 4.57.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.94. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that California Resources will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in California Resources by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,803,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,568,000 after acquiring an additional 381,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,803,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,568,000 after buying an additional 381,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,263,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,602,000 after buying an additional 127,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 933.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,063,000 after buying an additional 931,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 294,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.