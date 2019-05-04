Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.83

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 2.06% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

