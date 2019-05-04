C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Price Target Cut to $86.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stephens from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.60.
Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,537. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $77.72 and a 52-week high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65.
In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,085,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,396,000 after buying an additional 372,783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 297,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after buying an additional 94,353 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 87,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.
