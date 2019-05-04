C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Price Target Cut to $86.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stephens from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,537. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $77.72 and a 52-week high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,085,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,396,000 after buying an additional 372,783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 297,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after buying an additional 94,353 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 87,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

