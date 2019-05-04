C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $99.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $77.72 and a fifty-two week high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $125,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,277.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,857,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,804,328 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

