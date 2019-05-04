Burberry Group (BURBY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BURBY. Bank of America lowered shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $27.00.

BURBY stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,674. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $30.19.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

