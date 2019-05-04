Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.77.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,944. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 44.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,592,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,471,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,814,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after buying an additional 1,102,532 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,313,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after buying an additional 960,271 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 3,890,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 777,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.