Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.77.
Shares of BLDR stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,944. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,592,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,471,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,814,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after buying an additional 1,102,532 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,313,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after buying an additional 960,271 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 3,890,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 777,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
