Warren Buffett’s company reported a nearly $23 billion leap in the newspaper value of its branches on its first quarter revenue because of a major swing.

Berkshire Hathaway said Saturday it created $21.6 billion, or $13,209 each Class A share, in the very first quarter. That is up from last year’s reduction of $1.14 billion, or $692 per share.

Berkshire reported the numbers don’t include any donations from its possession of over one-quarter of Kraft Heinz, that has struggled.

Buffett has said Berkshire’s operating earnings provide a perspective of quarterly performance since they exclude derivatives and investments, which may vary widely.

By that measure, Berkshire reported operating earnings of $5.56 billion, roughly $3,387.56 each Class per share. That’s up from $5.29 billion, or $3, 214.67 per cent.

The analysts surveyed by FactSet anticipated operating earnings of $3,461.43 each Class A share.