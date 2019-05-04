Buckle (BKE) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Buckle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Buckle stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Buckle has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Buckle had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In related news, Director Robert Erle Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Buckle by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Buckle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Buckle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,097,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Buckle by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

