Brunswick Co. (BC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,112 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Brunswick by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $62,248.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $79,854.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,210.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,251 shares of company stock valued at $321,816 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Brunswick to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

