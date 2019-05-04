Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 45.36%.

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.96. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

