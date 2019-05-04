Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.
BBU opened at $39.14 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter.
About Brookfield Business Partners
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
