Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

BBU opened at $39.14 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,286,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,123,000 after buying an additional 651,340 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 728,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after buying an additional 76,993 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 606,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 485,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

