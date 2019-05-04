Brokers Issue Forecasts for Oceaneering International’s Q3 2019 Earnings (OII)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale set a $17.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 2.09.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $493.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 148,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,639,000 after purchasing an additional 116,111 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 75,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Oceaneering International by 3,067.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 759,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 735,541 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,008,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,639,000 after purchasing an additional 116,111 shares during the period.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

