Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Global Medical REIT reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 22.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on Global Medical REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, Director Roscoe M. Moore, Jr. sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $57,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 31.0% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $139,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 124,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 657,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 69,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 119.6% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 45,340 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $346.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

